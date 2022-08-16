Santa Claus will visit the Salvation Army in Columbia Thursday "to start laying the groundwork for Christmas," according to a news release Tuesday.

Santa will be available at the 1108 West Ash St. location from 1 to 2 p.m. to take Christmas gift requests from local children.

