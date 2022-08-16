Santa Claus will visit the Salvation Army in Columbia Thursday "to start laying the groundwork for Christmas," according to a news release Tuesday.
Santa will be available at the 1108 West Ash St. location from 1 to 2 p.m. to take Christmas gift requests from local children.
The visit is an early promotion for Christmas and for Santa's appearance in this year's Christmas parade, which will be held Nov. 27 in downtown Columbia, according to the release.
“The Salvation Army has had a long relationship with Santa Claus and we appreciate his making time to help us start promoting the Christmas parade, and also to meet with children who want to share their Christmas lists early,” Columbia Corps Officer Major Kevin Cedervall said in the release.
The Salvation Army will also share plans with attendees for the parade, which it is hosting.
“Hopefully plenty of children will take advantage of this opportunity to get their Christmas lists to Father Christmas right away,” Cedervall said.