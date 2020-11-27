Santa Claus is still coming to town, but at a safe distance

Sitting on Santa's lap may not be possible this year, but families in Columbia can still pay a real visit to the jolly old elf.
Both the Columbia Mall and Bass Pro Shops are reinventing the holiday tradition by offering appointments to talk to Santa at a safe distance.
"We're really happy to be able to do it this year," said Rusty Strodtman, general manager of the mall. "I think a lot of people want to take a picture of 2020, and this lets them do that."
The mall requires families to use an online reservation system to limit families to appointments at 15-minute intervals. The record of visits will also help facilitate contact tracing if any confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported.
Reservations can be made from noon to 6 p.m. most days through Dec. 24. The contactless visits include photographs, but a number of protective measures are in place to comply with safety protocols.
Instead of Santa's lap, children sit 6 feet away from him on gift-wrapped benches. Hand sanitizing stations are positioned at the roped-off entrance and exit, and face coverings are required for anyone over 10.
Santa sits apart on a green velvet throne, surrounded by golden reindeer, glowing evergreens and dozens of potted poinsettias. Children still get to tell him what they want for Christmas — from afar — before having their picture taken.
The insistence on safety procedures has been extended throughout the mall. Customer safety is a top priority, said Strodtman, who worked with the county Health Department to develop an operational plan.
"We also have public safety officers patroling the mall," he said. "They check in with customers to ensure they know about the mask mandate, make sure they're wearing the mask properly and offer free masks if they don't have one."
On Friday, Makayla Baker brought her god-children to the mall to see Santa, now becoming a tradition for London, 4, and Chase, 1.
"They were a little more shy this year, I think because of the masks," Baker said. "But they're a lot more used to them now. It's become the new normal."
After a tepid introduction, the two children eventually warmed up to the COVID-19 restrictions. It helped that Santa carries himself with an air of authenticity. His beard is genuine, and his eyes twinkle above a Christmas-themed face covering.
"If you ask him, he'll say he's been here for hundreds of years, but this is really his second year," Strodman said, lowering his voice to preserve the Christmas spirit.
Eventually, London asked Santa for a toy phone for her baby doll. Photographer Chelsey Rivera waved a tambourine in the air to get the children's attention and snapped the camera. The family then entered a Plexiglas kiosk to retrieve the finished photos.
"It can be hard working with the kids sometimes," Rivera said. "They really want to sit in Santa's lap, and they'll put up a bit of a fight."
But aside from the occasional temper tantrum, she said creating holiday magic is business as usual.
At Bass Pro Shops in Columbia, reservations can also be made for a "contactless Claus" visit until Christmas Eve.
Santa sits behind an acrylic barrier called a “Magic Santa Shield,” wearing a clear face shield. Children must keep masks on for the photograph, and attention from “Santa’s Sanitation Squad” keeps surfaces clean between visits.
“It’s important to our customers to figure out how we can do it in a way that’s still safe for Santa, safe for our outfitters, as well as safe for our customers,” said David Smith, market manager of Bass Pro Shops in Columbia.
“It is a very safe, sanitized, social-distance process that allows the children to still experience the magic that is Christmas,” he said.
If live visits with Santa aren't possible, dozens of virtual options are popping up online to fill the gap.
A St. Louis company called Kringle Mingle offers photo uploads, pre-recorded messages from Santa and interactive video calls. Prices range from $2.99 to $64.99.
A scheduled call with Santa lasts two to three minutes, according to the website FAQ. Visits with pets can also be arranged.
Members of Sam's Club who have a photo account can book a free five-minute virtual visit with Santa, one visit per member. Multiple children can participate in the Zoom visit, which ends with a downloadable digital image and video.
It's also possible to schedule a 10- to 12-minute virtual visit through Santa The Experience, with a trip through five magical scenes guided by an elf before the five-minute chat.
Cost ranges from $34.95 to $64.95, depending on the time of day the appointment is booked.