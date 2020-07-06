The Voluntary Action Center will hold Christmas in July at noon Thursday at Douglass Park.
Members of Missouri United Methodist Church will volunteer to distribute lunches to people and hand out gift bags to children who attend.
Santa Claus will visit the park and drop off gift bags at Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center, Park Avenue Head Start and Nora Stewart Memorial Nursery School, according to a Voluntary Action Center news release.
Because of COVID-19, this event will replace the annual Christmas in July program, which is normally a picnic at Missouri United Methodist Church and serves about 300 people, Heather Stewart, director of development at the Voluntary Action Center, said.
"The event is not as large as it typically is, given that there are other places for students to get lunch," she said. "That's why Santa will be going through a couple of nearby child care facilities to drop off and give bags."
To ensure safety, "we have the lunches set up with the guidance that we need to have for ensuring that the volunteers are spread out for their shifts and they wear a mask and gloves as appropriate," she said.
People who attend from different households need to maintain social distances of 6 feet, she said.
"We are going to do it this year because that's what we have and that's what that group of individuals has been planning to do for a while," she said.
People are welcome to buy raffle tickets if they want to enter a drawing for various prizes at this event, or they can just make donations, according to the Voluntary Action Center's website. The raffle is a fundraiser for the center.