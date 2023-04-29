James T. Scott's grave, then and now

James T. Scott was laid to rest at the edge of Columbia Cemetery. These days the vast sprawl of the burial ground can make Scott’s headstone tough to find, but if one walks far enough, they’ll see it right away. It stands alone, distantly surrounded by smaller plaques and monuments to the dead. Before May 2011, the search for Scott’s grave was even harder. A single flat, cement plaque once marked Scott’s final resting place, pictured in the image on the left on Feb. 14, 1994, by Missourian journalist Geronimo Mulholland. According to the original caption, cemetery superintendent Ray Fountain and an unnamed foreman were responsible for marking the grave at all, using old descriptions of the grave’s location as a guide. “Any time I get the chance to locate an unmarked grave, we mark them,” said Fountain at the time, who read an article about the lynching in the Missourian in 1992.

 Left: Geronimo Mulholland/Missourian; Right: Liv Paggiarino/Missourian

His friends called him Scottie. Members of Columbia's Black community considered him a leader. But many locals walking or biking the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail, where a plaque marks the spot James T. Scott's life was stolen, know him only as the victim of one of the city's most heinous crimes.

Saturday marks the 100th anniversary of Scott's lynching.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State government reporter, spring 2023

    Reach me at kksmnh@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you