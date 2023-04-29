His friends called him Scottie. Members of Columbia's Black community considered him a leader. But many locals walking or biking the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail, where a plaque marks the spot James T. Scott's life was stolen, know him only as the victim of one of the city's most heinous crimes.
Saturday marks the 100th anniversary of Scott's lynching.
A World War I veteran and father, Scott came to Columbia from Chicago around 1920 and worked as a janitor at MU. His full-time status at the university gave him a prestige that few Black men had the opportunity to attain at the time, according to a five-part Missourian series from 2003.
His life changed when a 14-year-old white girl accused him of assault.
Regina Almstedt was the daughter of a German professor at MU. On April 20, 1923, on her way to music class, she was attacked by a Black man along the MKT railroad track.
After Regina and her father reported the attack to police, a large manhunt was launched. Police besieged the Sharp End, Columbia's Black district, in pursuit of anyone matching the description Regina provided, according to the 2003 series.
Responding to a $1,125 reward posted by local business owners, an unidentified witness pointed police to Scott. Regina identified him as her attacker.
Scott lacked any of the injuries Regina inflicted upon her attacker in self-defense. While Regina's attacker claimed to be taking revenge for a white man "stealing his wife," Scott was happily married, according to the 2003 series.
During the nighttime of April 28-29, 1923, a mob broke into the Boone County Jail where Scott was being held and tied a rope around his neck, according to previous Missourian reporting. They took him to the Stewart Road bridge and hanged him. Regina's father begged the crowd to allow Scott a real trial. Scott's last words were "I am innocent."
For many years, the incident was buried in history. The Almstedt family rarely talked about it, according to Regina's niece, who wrote a book on the lynching. Scott's grave was unmarked until 2011, when the James T. Scott Monument Committee unveiled a new headstone.