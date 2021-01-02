Light snowfall was predicted Saturday as the last leg of Columbia's recent winter weather.
A KOMU forecast Saturday morning anticipated snow flurries or freezing drizzle between noon and 9 p.m. Saturday.
The snow was not expected to accumulate beyond a light dusting.
Temperatures were likely to remain at about 30 degrees Saturday, with a high of 32 and a low of 24, according to KOMU.
Sunday, however, was expected to bring higher temperatures, with a high of 40 and a low of 28.
KOMU predicted temperatures will remain in the 40s for most of the week.