At the top of a ramp inside Sawdust Studios on Sunday, a small wooden unicorn was placed at the starting line.
It veered slightly off course, flipped around, but kept rolling and marked one of the longest runs of the Toy Drive Fundraiser. Sawdust Studios hosted the fundraiser in conjunction with Mizzou TRiO, a grant-funded federal program that serves 670 selected students at MU.
The event took the name toy drive literally, allowing children and adults to build their own wooden toys and race them down a ramp for $5 a car, the proceeds of which went to Mizzou TRiO.
Refreshments were provided by Cafe Berlin in the morning and Shakespeare's Pizza was served in the afternoon. The event also had a prize attached at the end — a free woodworking class.
TRiO members Nahomi Gonzalez and Clayton Johnson were volunteering at the event, helping children design their own cars and making their own TRiO-themed racers. Johnson, who also helps tutor TRiO students majoring in business, recognizes the impact his fellow members are capable of having.
"The students are really passionate about changing the world," Johnson said.
The organization provides resources for students from three populations: Federal Pell Grant award recipients, first-generation college students and students with disabilities. From there, TRiO helps students with their academic success by providing academic and social resources and scholarships.
Gonzalez, a junior biological sciences major, values the community that TRiO has been able to provide at MU.
"I love it, that's my little second family, I've gotten a lot of support emotionally," Gonzalez said.
The organization has worked with Sawdust Studios before at a Mother's Day event last year. Johnson and Gonzalez had seen owner Cruz Chavez at the Columbia Farmers Market during an outreach event, and Chavez told the two of them about the toy drive. From there, TRiO got involved and the sawdust started flying.
Sunday's event had several stations to go through before the final race. First, participants chose their wood piece and designed their car with pencil. Then they would approach volunteers like Dean Gregory who would carve out their creations with a band saw.
Gregory has been woodworking for most of his life, creating anything that comes to mind. His latest piece was a table for his son and daughter-in-law that transforms into a TV table as a late wedding gift.
"You can either follow plans or make stuff up on your own," Gregory said. "It's my medium for creativity."
After having their creations carved out, participants would have holes drilled into their toys and wheels hammered in place. The creations are then ready to race for a free class at the studio.
Six-year-old Lena Bunger co-created the racing unicorn with her dad. Lena smiled as she held her hot chocolate after her victory.
"I like unicorns because they're rainbow," Lena said.
Lena said she hopes to make a Christmas tree if she wins the free class and wants to cover her winning car with glitter when she gets home. Her mother, Charity Bunger, had two sons with a penguin and an elephant in the race as well.
"It's hard to beat a unicorn," Charity said.