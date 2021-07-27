The National Weather Service is predicting extreme temperatures for the next two days, followed by thunderstorms the rest of the week.
The Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The temperature Wednesday will hit a high of 96 degrees, with a heat index value of 106 degrees. Thursday will see a high of 98 degrees and a heat index of 110 degrees.
Early Friday morning, the forecast shows a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and temperatures dropping into the 70s.
At the end of the week, the possibility of thunderstorms increases, and more pleasant weather is in sight.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Tuesday with overnight lows dipping into the 60s.