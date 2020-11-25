The Columbia Police Department is warning residents to be wary of recent scams.
A department news release said scams occur through emails, phone calls and text messages. Scammers could be posing as representatives of the Social Security Administration, local law enforcement, the IRS, credit card services, student loan companies, Geek Squads, Microsoft or utility companies.
Police recommend residents take these precautions: Avoid giving out any personal information, including full name, Social Security number, date of birth, bank account numbers or credit card numbers, expiration dates or verification values.
The department's news release also suggests that people verify that those contacting them are legitimate employees of the agency or company they purport to represent.
Never click on a link in an email from an unknown sender because the links could install spyware that will allow the scammer to obtain information stored on a computer.
Those who receive any request for personal information or money should report it by dialing 311, the Police Department said.
More information is available on the FBI and Federal Trade Commission websites.