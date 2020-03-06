Bars of soap and bags of baby wipes clutter the shelves of the Target on Bernadette Drive, but one section is left bare.
Since cases of COVID-19 appeared in the United States, products such as hand sanitizer are disappearing from shelves with uncertainty about when they will be restocked. The best way to prevent the virus is by washing your hands with soap and water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hand sanitizer, however, is the next best option to prevent the virus, yet it has been flying off the shelves faster than other products.
Other effective ways to prevent this virus from spreading include covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and avoiding close contact with people who are ill.
Not only does preventing COVID-19 consist of simple well-known tasks that prevent common illnesses like the flu, but most of the cases in the U.S. are mild, according to the CDC.
As Edna Day was shopping at Target for her upcoming cruise, she came across an empty shelf at the end of the aisle. All of the hand sanitizer was gone. When she asked an employee where she could find the item, he said they were all out and then redirected her to a different store.
"I have probably been to about three stores, and they were all out of stock," said Day.
While Target was sold out, Schnucks was stocked with travel-size bottles, Day said. Schnucks confirmed Friday afternoon that it had travel-size bottles available but was only selling one per person.
Local grocery stores like Hy-Vee have been anticipating the high demand of health products by making arrangements to keep their shelves full, according to Christina Gayman, the director of public relations.
"We have limited supply of hand sanitizer, but we don't have any backorder or delay in the product," said Gayman. "Regardless, we have plans at Hy-Vee to make sure these items are restocked."
Hy-Vee has also made arrangements to disinfect their stores more than usual to provide a safe and healthy space for customers to shop, according to Gayman.
Aside from hand sanitizer, stores like Schnucks were out of items such as face masks. While hand sanitizer is one way to prevent healthy people from catching COVID-19, wearing a face mask is less preventative. Face masks should only be worn if a person is showing symptoms of COVID-19 in an effort to prevent spreading the illness to others, according to the CDC.
So if there are not any known cases of the virus in Columbia, why are face masks low in stock?
While the spread of COVID-19 is a concern, medical professionals have found that the virus shares many similarities with the common flu.
Even though Debbie Terry wasn't able to find the hand sanitizer she came to Walmart to buy, she said it was good that people were taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
"I always keep hand sanitizer at home," said Terry. "I keep it in my car and purse, even before the coronavirus spread."