Scars from coal mining remain in Boone County. Nature may be fixing the problem

Hundreds of acres of land in Boone County that have been scarred by coal mining operations and targeted for cleanup remain unfunded.
According to the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, to reclaim all of the abandoned mines in the county would cost at least $7.4 million.
Statewide, where over $70 million of reclamation work has been completed, more than $123 million still needs to be spent to clean up old coal mines.
But for the most part, these decades-old scars across Boone County are not of urgent concern, according to state experts at the Department of Natural Resources.
“Generally, there’s not a significant amount of risk in the Boone County area,” said Mike Mueller, the unit chief for DNR’s Abandoned Mine Lands section. “The major risks have been eliminated.”
To identify a major risk, the department splits problem areas into three priority groups, based on the danger to their surroundings.
Priority 1 and 2 sites pose a direct risk to public health and safety. Priority 3 sites don’t pose a direct threat to public safety but may pose a threat to the environment.
Based on the current database, Boone County is free of Priority 1 sites, the most dangerous kind. The county's central location and proximity to Jefferson City make it easier for DNR to keep an eye on it and dispatch help quickly to address any potential danger.
“We got those taken care of early in the game,” Mueller said.
Reclamation projects typically involve moving dirt around to flatten steep drop-offs, fill in deep holes and clean up unwanted chemical reactions like acid mine drainage.
For a site in Harrisburg, DNR workers cleaned up clogged streams and polluted water, corrected dangerous embankments and high walls, among other tasks. Similar work took place at sites around Upper Cedar Creek and Rocky Fork.
But despite the progress in Boone County, plenty of Priority 2 and 3 sites remain, and the condition of problem spots across the state is always in flux.
“The inventory is not complete,” said Austin Rehagen, an environmental specialist for DNR’s Abandoned Mine Lands section. “It’s always evolving.”
Nature takes its course
When the reclamation program began in Missouri, the original assessment in 1977 found about 67,000 acres across the state that had been impacted by coal mining. Yet most abandoned mine sites haven’t required intervention from DNR. Instead, nature stepped in to do the job.
“I’d say 60% of it has been naturally revegetated and stabilized,” Mueller said.
At some abandoned mine lands, a passerby might not even realize that 50 years or longer ago, coal miners were digging into that same ground.
Just 25 minutes northeast of Columbia, for example, white-tailed deer scamper along the water line of a quiet lake. The lake's past as a 20-foot-coal mining pit is unrecognizable.
Now, it is a peaceful spot for fishing and recreation, but DNR continues to keep an eye on it, ensuring that it doesn’t pose a risk to the public.
Public safety first
Problem areas that solely impact the environment under Priority 3, are off limits to DNR for the time being. As a condition of program funding prevents work on these lower-risk areas until higher priorities — direct threats to the public — are completed.
“Right now, we don’t have the jurisdiction, or I guess the authority, to do P3 standalones,” Rehagen said.
In the 1980s, when the program was just getting started and reclamation projects were targeting some of the worst spots in the state, teams would clean up Priority 3 problems in the vicinity whenever they could.
“The program is pointed toward public health and safety first, but also keep in mind, we’re the Department of Natural Resources,” Rehagen said. “While we're in the area, and we’ve got projects, let's try to clean up all the nasties we can.”
For example, near one site yet to be reclaimed, five tires and a discarded toilet had found a home in the woods where they had been dumped. Though not a direct product of mining, reclamation teams would pick up that kind of waste in efforts to keep Missouri landscapes healthy overall.
The funding factor
The department has been able to work on environmentally unsound or Priority 3 sites by roping them into larger projects or even making the case that they are public health hazards, but the rules for how the money can be spent are still in effect. As with many government programs, funding is complicated.
In an ironic yet understandable twist, a big portion of the funding for abandoned mine reclamation is tied to the amount of mining in the state. As a state mines fewer tons, it receives less funding to clean up its old messes.
The 19th and 20th centuries were bustling mining years for the Show-Me State, as the Bonne Terre region emerged as a global leader in lead production and a prominent coal industry formed in the north and southwest, according to the State Historical Society of Missouri.
But coal mining has long been tapering off in Missouri. Less coal mining means less tax revenue from coal production, a primary source of money for Missouri’s abandoned mine land reclamation program.
As a result, the state now receives a baseline amount of federal funding each year to supplement a minimal amount of production-proportional funding. Officials say it’s enough to get the job done.
“I think we have the tools necessary to do that work,” Rehagen said.
The department has mostly been able to stay ahead of Priority 1 problem areas as they appear across the state, though some Priority 2 and 3 problems remain.
Landowners get the final word
Whether or not a site is cleaned up isn’t entirely up to DNR. Missouri landowners can stand between DNR and the reclamation of abandoned mines.
Most of Missouri’s abandoned mine land is on private property, and in many cases, the owners have refused the state’s offer to intervene.
Specialists like Rehagen and Mueller work with landowners to explain the risks and pitch potential solutions. Part of the reclamation process is determining what will go into the new landscape, and landowners can decide what is planted, what fish to stock in lakes or streams and what other uses are desirable.
“A lot of these projects get really, really nice fishing,” Rehagen said. “We want to make sure that if we do a project, we try to replace some of that fishing that was lost.”
As long as it isn’t invasive, DNR does its best to accommodate whatever strikes a landowner’s fancy after reclamation. That can include planting certain types of trees or creating a habitat for particular wildlife, though the department will pitch native Missouri species first.
If environmental specialists like Rehagen think an abandoned mine land site on private property poses an especially great risk to the public, like a steep drop-off near a well-traveled road, they'll try to make a case for reclamation to a landowner who might be seeking to avoid any liability. But on private property, the landowner is responsible for making the call.
In the meantime, DNR keeps tabs on sites even after they have been reclaimed. Specialists take pH levels of the water and monitor plant growth and topography, also taking into consideration the way the land is being used and the landowners' preferences.
Checking back on a site reclaimed just a few years ago, Rehagen noticed new life. Even after plowing the land and altering the topography, dozens of trees had grown back, solely of nature's own accord.
“Those weren’t necessarily planted,” Rehagen said, pointing to the clusters of young, barren trees. “Whatever came back, came back.”
Cover photo by Cleo Norman: A deep pond that was once a mine pit shimmers in the sun Dec. 13, 2021, northeast of Columbia. Many of the former mines are now home to a variety of ecosystems. “These projects get really, really nice fishing” Rehagen said.