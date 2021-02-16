The 11th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will open virtually Sunday, Feb. 21.
Hosted by Missouri River Relief, the festival will feature environmental and adventure touring films from all across the United States.
The annual festival hopes to “inform, inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities,” according to the organizers.
Virtual lobby doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with screenings scheduled between 7 and 9 p.m.
An online silent auction opened Sunday and will close at 10 p.m. Feb. 21. Participants will have to register to make bids.
Students will be able to attend the festival for $5 and general admissions will cost $10. Attendees can also choose a family pack for $25 or several donation options.
Additional information about featured films and ticket pricing can be found at Missouri River Relief’s website.