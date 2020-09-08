Schnuck Markets Inc. officially plans to open a third store in spring of 2021 in Columbia after opening EatWell, a Natural Food Store, in June.
As the Missourian reported in July and the company announced in a release Wednesday, the new store will be located on the southwest corner of Clark Lane and St. Charles Road near Interstate 70. Construction on the 48,000-square-foot store is set to begin this fall.
Fresh departments such as meats, produce, seafood and a bakery will be a focus of the new store, the company said.
The existing Schnucks stores in Columbia employ 183 people, and the nearby store in Jefferson City employs 82. Hiring at the new store will begin approximately six weeks ahead of the store’s opening, according to the release. More information on the hiring process will be available when the store’s opening date is finalized.
Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery retailer founded in St. Louis. The franchise — consisting of 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin — employs more than 14,000 people. According to Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck, all stores are committed to nourishing the lives of its customers .
“We’re excited to create a store that our customers will be able to quickly and easily navigate, while still offering an extensive selection of the fresh products for which we’re known,” Schnuck said in the release.