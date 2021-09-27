Schnucks announced Monday that, starting next Monday, most of its stores will close an hour earlier, according to a news release.
The stores, which include the Schnucks at 1400 Forum Blvd, will open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
Beginning next Monday, the chain's deli, meat and seafood counters will have new hours as well, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nine stores in the St. Louis area will remain open until 10 p.m, as will the EatWell location at 111 S. Providence Road in Columbia, according to the news release.
The new hours are a result of labor shortages and a decline in customer activity during the hour of 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., said Schnucks spokesperson Paul Simon.
The news release also announced that, in addition to Christmas, all stores will close Dec. 26 starting this year to allow employees more time with their families.