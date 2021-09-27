Schnucks announced Monday that, starting next Monday, most of its stores will close an hour earlier, according to a news release.

The stores, which include the Schnucks at 1400 Forum Blvd, will open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Beginning next Monday, the chain's deli, meat and seafood counters will have new hours as well, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  

Nine stores in the St. Louis area will remain open until 10 p.m, as will the EatWell location at 111 S. Providence Road in Columbia, according to the news release. 

The new hours are a result of labor shortages and a decline in customer activity during the hour of 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., said Schnucks spokesperson Paul Simon.

The news release also announced that, in addition to Christmas, all stores will close Dec. 26 starting this year to allow employees more time with their families.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community and Special Sections Reporter, fall 2021 Studying Digital and Print Media and minoring in Spanish and Black Studies Get in touch with me at kshannon@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • As managing editor, I work with the staff to put together a daily report that reflects what happens in the community, what people are talking about and what issues engage them. Email: abbottjm@missouri.edu; phone: 573-882-4164.

Recommended for you