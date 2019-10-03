Schnucks Markets Inc. won't carry tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff, starting on Jan. 1, 2020, according to a news release Thursday night.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco use is the largest preventable cause of death and disease in the United States, with 14% of adults in the United States currently using cigarettes and 75% of those people smoking every day.
"Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company's mission is to nourish people's lives," Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of the company, said in the release. "Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission and that means that they simply don't belong in our store."
Schnucks will sell its current inventory of tobacco products through the end of the year. The company will also offer double rewards points on all over-the-counter smoking cessation products beginning on Oct. 15 and continuing indefinitely. According to the release, the reason for this is to support those who are trying to quit tobacco use.
"Tobacco is poised to take 1 billion lives worldwide this century, so Schnucks' decision to no longer sell tobacco is a victory for public health, corporate responsibility, and customers," Gary Reedy, the chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society, said in the release.
Missouri has a higher than average rate of tobacco use. The CDC reports that 20.8% of adults in Missouri smoke cigarettes.
"We respect people's rights to make decisions that are best for them and while we know this may not sit well with everyone, we believe it's the right thing to do for the health of our communities and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company," Schnuck said.