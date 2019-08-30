Columbia Public Schools needs a name for the middle school under construction on Sinclair Road, so it's asking the public for ideas.
It's also looking for volunteers to serve on a committee that will pick the name from among those suggested by the public.
The district has set up an online survey for those who want to suggest names. It has another website for those who would like to be considered for committee membership.
There are rules for those who want to suggest a name. The school board facility naming policy can be found on the district's website.
Plans call for the committee to recommend a name to the school board by October.