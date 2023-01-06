Education funding, expanding broadband internet access and improvements to Interstate 70 mark the Columbia Chamber of Commerce's agenda for the new legislative session.
The nonprofit's goals — focused on local business — have some parallels with the priorities of Boone County legislators who attended the Chamber's agenda unveiling event on Wednesday afternoon.
All six of the county's delegates in the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate attended the event.
One topic they all agreed on was the importance of education.
"I know that I would not be where I am today if it wasn't for my high school teachers, my middle school teachers, and the teachers of colleges and universities I attended," state Rep. Doug Mann, D-Columbia, said.
The Chamber will push for increased funding to both MU and Moberly Area Community College "so that we can continue to work with them and support them to make sure that they keep producing the workforce that we need," said Matt McCormick, the Chamber's president.
Broadband expansion connects to its educational goals, impacting students' ability to complete schoolwork or attend virtual classes. McCormick hopes that more broadband access will decrease problems for students having to learn remotely.
"We saw the effects of broadband, or lack thereof, during COVID," he said.
McCormick also said that building better broadband infrastructure will make the workforce more capable of flexibility, especially in regard to working from home.
Also on the agenda are improvements to transportation infrastructure, particularly I-70.
"We need to make sure the highway continues to be safe," McCormick said.
On top of maintaining I-70, the Chamber supports widening it in minimally intrusive fashion.
The agenda also calls for continued business protections from liability regarding COVID-19 and tax exemptions for businesses recovering from the pandemic.
McCormick said the Chamber hopes to achieve its goals through continued and new relationships with elected officials. The roughly 1000-member organization doesn't just work with Boone County officials though, making sure to connect lawmakers outside of the county.
"We try and work with everyone and make sure that we move these things forward," McCormick said.