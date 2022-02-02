Columbia Public Schools will not be in session again Thursday, and the Southern Boone School District is extending its storm-related closure through the end of the week.
Hallsville schools will be closed Thursday.
Southern Boone schools will consider Thursday and Friday traditional snow days with no remote learning requirements, according to spokesperson Matt Sharp.
Hallsville schools will close Thursday, and Friday will remain a faculty work day with no schools in session.
MU will be on remote-teaching status Thursday.
More cancellations:
• The Boone County Courthouse, Callaway County Circuit Clerk’s office, and Callaway County Juvenile office will be closed Thursday.
• Non-essential Boone County government offices and departments will be closed Thursday.
• All meetings previously scheduled to occur at Boone County buildings have been canceled, including the County Commission meeting.
This story is developing and will include updates as they are received.