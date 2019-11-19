Several school buildings were put on a "hold and secure" status Tuesday morning as police chased a suspect in surrounding neighborhoods.
A hold and secure status prevents anyone from entering or exiting the school building, according to a Columbia Police Department news release on the incident.
The schools included in the hold and secure were Derby Ridge Elementary, Blue Ridge Elementary, Oakland Middle, Lange Middle and the Center for Early Learning-North. At no time was the suspect, who was arrested, attempting to get into any school, police said.
The incident began when police detectives from the Street Crimes Unit and Special Weapons and Tactics served a search warrant at Apt. 202, 4001 Oakland Gravel Road, the release said.
While conducting a search, one person fled in a car, which prompted a pursuit. The Police Department used a spike strip in the vicinity of East Sir Barton Drive and Gallant Fox Drive to disable the car, causing the suspect to flee on foot, according to the release.
A helicopter maintained surveillance on the suspect while officers maintained a perimeter. The suspect was located in a wooded area nearby and was taken into custody without any further incident, the release said.
Inside the residence and car, officers found five firearms, two of which had been reported as stolen, and an ounce of heroin, the release said.
Police said that the suspect, identified as Joseph Andrew Luckett Jr., 25, of Columbia, has been charged with the following: felony resisting arrest, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, five counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of stealing, misdemeanor stealing and delivery and distribution of a controlled substance.
