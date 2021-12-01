The third location of Scooter's Coffee will open to the public at 5:30 a.m. Friday on the corner of West Ash Street and Stadium Boulevard.
Two additional locations are already in Columbia, one at Old 63 and Grindstone Parkway and the other at Old 63 South and Broadway.
The new Scooter's on Stadium will have different hours than the other two. It will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Scooter's is a drive-thru operation that serves coffee, iced drinks, blenders, smoothies, tea, cookies, cake loaves, waffle sandwiches, muffins, cinnamon rolls, burritos, breakfast and other sandwiches, and seasonal specialties.
Scooter's was founded in 1997 in Bellevue, Nebraska, and now has dozens of outlets, including at least 15 across Missouri.