Overnight Thursday, during the below-zero temperatures and heavy gusts of wind, a hardy few from Scout Troops 708 and 4475 had fun camping outside in the weather from 4:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.

On the coldest winter night of the year, six scouts, ages ranging from 13-15, took on the challenge of camping in negative-degree weather. According to On Scouting, the official scouting magazine, the scouts do this to earn a bead for every night they spend camping in unique weather conditions.

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

