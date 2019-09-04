The problematic tree in your yard could be your ticket to the governor's mansion.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for a large evergreen to use as a Christmas tree on the governor's lawn in Jefferson City.
The department suggests that trees that already need to be removed for another reason, or are nearing the end of their lifespans, could be possible candidates.
Only an eastern red cedar, Norway spruce or white pine will be chosen. The tree should be around 40 feet tall, "fully branched on all sides and accessible by large equipment," according to a news release from the department.
The conservation department will take care of tree cutting and transportation for free, and the person who donates the tree will also receive a thank you from Gov. Mike Parson and an invitation to the lighting ceremony.
Holly Dentner, a forestry field program supervisor for the department, said in the release that utility work, home expansion or limited space might be reasons someone would need to remove a tree.
Dentner asked people to take several photos of "candidate trees" and email them to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov, along with a phone number and the tree's location.
Nominations, due in October, can also be mailed to Missouri Department of Conservation, ATTN: Mansion Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Full guidelines are available on the department website.