The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its search for a man who jumped off a bridge into the Missouri River on Sunday.
The Highway Patrol's Troop F tweeted Sunday evening that "a trooper observed what appeared to be a motorist assist on the bridge in Boonville. As he pulled up to vehicle, a man jumped over the side, briefly resurfaced and disappeared."
Search underway in the MO River at Boonville.At 11:41 am, a trooper observed what appeared to be a motorist assist on the bridge. As he pulled up to vehicle, a man jumped over the side, briefly resurfaced & disappeared.White male, 30's, tan shirt & camo pants (continued) pic.twitter.com/FeqpjU2eeP— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 29, 2020
The search on Sunday included air, land and water but ended unsuccessfully with plans to resume Monday, according to another tweet.
The man was described as a white male in his 30s, wearing a tan shirt and camo pants, according to the initial tweet. The man's family has been notified, but his identity has not been released to the public.
The Highway Patrol urges anyone with possible sightings to call 911 or *55.