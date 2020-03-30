The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its search for a man who jumped off a bridge into the Missouri River on Sunday.

The Highway Patrol's Troop F tweeted Sunday evening that "a trooper observed what appeared to be a motorist assist on the bridge in Boonville. As he pulled up to vehicle, a man jumped over the side, briefly resurfaced and disappeared."

The search on Sunday included air, land and water but ended unsuccessfully with plans to resume Monday, according to another tweet.

The man was described as a white male in his 30s, wearing a tan shirt and camo pants, according to the initial tweet. The man's family has been notified, but his identity has not been released to the public.

The Highway Patrol urges anyone with possible sightings to call 911 or *55. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, spring 2020 Studying investigative journalism and political science Reach me at lk63f@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.