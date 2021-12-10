Three candidates for the City Manager position progressed to in-person interviews, according to a news release Friday from the Columbia City Council.
The council worked with CPS HR Consulting to search for the new City Manager and they have reviewed 32 applications and pre-screened 10. The search started in June after John Glascock announced his retirement from this position.
The council took the feedback it received when it conducted the last search for Glascock's position, the news release said.
"Only a few years ago the community identified the traits and characteristics it would most like to see in a city manager. This Council has listened to that feedback and has kept that information in mind during the search," the news release said.
The council said it is confident the process will produce a highly qualified City Manager.