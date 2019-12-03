A daylong search of the Lamine River for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge ended fruitlessly near sunset Tuesday.
Officials said they would resume operations Wednesday morning.
"We're pretty confident that we're looking in the right area," Assistant Columbia Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter told reporters around 11:30 a.m. as the search continued near the De Bourgmont Access point on Missouri 41 north of I-70.
When the search ended for the day around 4:45 p.m., Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts declined to characterize the progress made by those searching.
"It's a fluid situation," Pitts said.
Earlier, Hunter declined to say what aspect of the ongoing investigation brought them to that spot on the river.
Several boats were put into the water around 9 a.m. from the access area where police vehicles were stationed. One boat for a time carried a dog, described by police as a human remains detection canine, which could be heard barking.
Around 10:30 a.m. a crane stationed on the bridge began moving debris from around the bridge supports and a search boat moved into that area. As time passed, the crane dipped into the water to remove branches and other debris and search boats moved closer to check the areas around the bridge supports.
The crane had hit the river bottom around the bridge pillar areas and divers were preparing to enter the water, Hunter said at his late morning briefing. In early afternoon, the crane moved to the other side of the bridge and cleared debris from that side.
Shortly after 2 p.m. divers were in the water swimming around in the area where the bucket of the crane was dipping in and out of the water. Several large logs were removed from the water and a drone was flown over the area again at midafternoon.
Just before sunset the crane stopped being used while rescue boats and divers moved in and out of the debris pile at the base of the bridge. They appeared to be loosening up the area as they pulled logs from the pile and let them go down the river.
Earlier, several searchers combed the river bank under the bridge. Police also were using a drone to look over the area. The area has been designated a no-fly zone and private drones are prohibited, according to city officials.
Agencies involved in Tuesday's operation included the Columbia Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division, the Cooper County Sheriff's Department, the Federal Aviation Administration and Missouri Task Force One, Hunter said.
The public access area at the river was closed to allow room for a staging area for diving equipment and other police and official vehicles involved in the search, including a Columbia Police Department Crime Scene Investigation vehicle. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was among those on the scene during the morning. Reporters were kept back from the bridge.
Law enforcement had searched portions of the Lamine River last week. The area is of interest because of several leads police developed about her disappearance, including information obtained from her husband, Joseph Elledge, who is considered a suspect in the case.
Joseph Elledge told detectives during an interview that he had taken a drive through rural areas of surrounding counties on the day of his wife's disappearance.
Last month, law enforcement asked hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts operating in rural areas of Boone County and surrounding areas to report anything that might be related to the case.
Mengqi Ji Elledge is a Chinese woman with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair who typically wears it in a bun. She is approximately 5'1"- 5'3" and weighs approximately 105 pounds, police said. She has been missing for more than a month.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
