Searching for solutions to Columbia's public transit

Columbia’s recent city elections brought new attention and new energy to improving the city’s public transit system.
COVID-19 brought challenges to transit nationally and here in Columbia, but the city’s transit issues predate COVID-19.
Compared to April 2019, ridership in Columbia dropped about 40% in April 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Columbia was able to use federal relief funds to subsidize its public transit and currently offers free rides on all buses.
Ridership numbers have rebounded; in March, Columbia’s ridership was up 36% from the previous March.
Despite that rebound and fare-free rides, Columbia’s public transit remains lackluster, offering just seven routes. That’s a shockingly low number for a city of 126,254 people, especially compared to similar-sized college cities.
Ann Arbor, Michigan, for instance, boasts 30 bus routes that also connect to nearby Ypsilanti, despite having 2,000 fewer residents. Even a smaller college city such as Lawrence, Kansas, offers 21 bus routes while having more than 30,000 fewer residents.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made public transit a priority during her successful campaign for office, both for its benefits to the community and the environment. The exact path to the improvement of public transit, however, remains unclear, as Columbia has repeatedly failed to move the needle with past transit initiatives.
While there are multiple reasons for Columbia’s disappointing public transit, none looms bigger than a lack of funding.
Financing public transit
Go COMO, like any public transit agency, relies heavily on grants from the Federal Transit Administration.
Federal funds used for operational costs, like wages, gas and maintenance, must be matched 50/50, said John Ogan, public information specialist for Columbia. Funding to be used for capital projects like purchasing buses requires only about a 15% match at the local level.
Columbia also funds Go COMO from a local transportation sales tax, which provides minimal funding, as most of the funds go to Columbia’s airport, Ogan said.
Columbia’s local investment in public transit is lacking compared to similar-sized cities.
In the past three years, Columbia has invested less money in public transit than Lawrence. Over that three-year span, Lawrence outspent Columbia by more than $17 million in public transit funding despite having a total budget roughly one-third the size each year. Like Columbia, Lawrence was aided greatly by federal CARES Act funding relief for public transit.
Contributing to Columbia’s funding issues is a lack of state support. Missouri legislators have historically failed to step up to the plate in funding public transit, said Kimberly Cella, executive director of the Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA).
“It (Missouri transit funding) is next to nothing, at best,” Cella said. “State funding is the crux of many of the transit provider’s issues in the state of Missouri. ... There is a hole in their budgets because the state hasn’t stepped up to the plate for public transit in decades.”
Last year the state allocated just $1.7 million in transit funding to 34 public transit agencies. More than $1 million of that went to St. Louis and Kansas City, leaving smaller transit agencies, like Columbia, with minuscule levels of state support.
From her experience, Cella says many lawmakers don’t view public transit as an economic tool. Representatives from rural counties often see public transit as something that doesn’t benefit their constituents.
State funds for transportation can be used to match federal funds, so a lack of state funding severely limits the amount of federal funding a city can receive, Cella said.
For example, Columbia received $95,241 from the state of Missouri from 2019-2021, according to Ogan. That state money made up just 1.2% of the more than $7 million Columbia used to match for federal funds from 2019-2021.
Michigan provides a contrast. Ann Arbor received over $12 million in state grants in 2021, more than six times the amount of state funding available in Missouri. Ann Arbor’s transit also serves Ypsilanti, which might explain some of the funding difference, but the gap in funding is remarkable.
Missouri ranks 45th in state public transit funding. Next week legislators are expected to vote on an improved transit funding bill, Cella said.
State investment might never be more important, as an unprecedented $91 billion federal investment for state transit is on the way, Cella said.
These funds would mean an immediate 30% increase in funding for all states, according to a Federal Transit Authority spokesperson.
Go COMO, being the first transit agency in Missouri to put electric buses on the road, is expected to have a strong chance to compete for these funds.
Even with historic federal funding available, state support might be the key factor in overcoming transit budget woes. All federal funds will still require matching at the local level.
“I think that really the critical issue is that the state of Missouri has to see public transit as an investment,” Cella said. “Because the return on the investment for the state is so significant.”
Ann Arbor’s example
Despite the pandemic, Ann Arbor retained a robust public transit system. The way Ann Arbor runs public transit differs significantly from Columbia.
Columbia’s Go COMO transit system is directly linked to the city government as a part of the Public Works Department. Go COMO also runs the Tiger Line, which serves the University of Missouri, said Ogan.
In Ann Arbor, there are two public transit providers, one that serves the city, called the Ann Arbor Area Transit Authority (AAATA) also called The Ride, and one that serves the University of Michigan, called the Blue Buses.
The two operate independently of each other and of the city, though all three work together, said Raymond Hess, Ann Arbor’s transportation manager.
Eight of the 11 board members who oversee AAATA are appointed by the city’s mayor. Students at the University of Michigan can ride on AAATA buses with their student IDs and have their fares covered by the university. The university covers the total cost out of its own funding, as opposed to paying a flat rate.
This level of cooperation and flexibility in transit is something that Columbia and the University of Missouri have been missing. As Mayor Buffaloe put it during her campaign, “We want people from the university and others to ride on this bus so that they park their car and help with our transportation emissions.”
Go COMO has the freedom to make day-to-day decisions and operations separate from the City Council. These decisions are usually made by Columbia’s Transit and Parking Manager Michael Sokoff, who consults Director of Public Works Shane Creech and City Manager De’Carlon Seewood when needed.
By utilizing a separate, autonomous entity, Ann Arbor has been able to avoid hang-ups in policymaking and funding.
“In terms of like route-planning, route frequency, how The Ride is allocating its resources, the city’s fairly hands-off — it’s really viewed as an independent entity,” Hess said. “They have their own mission, their own staff, their own budget that they implement things with. ... There isn’t a lot of micromanaging in one direction or the other.”
Ann Arbor’s The Ride charges fares of $1.50 per ride or $4.50 for a day pass.
Columbia has a fare-free system, though how long that will remain is still uncertain, as the policy was put in place as a temporary measure during the pandemic and supported by federal COVID relief funds.
Providing fare-free rides is a balancing act. Most transit agencies that charge to ride rely on fares between 15-30% of total revenue. Willingly cutting a revenue stream of that magnitude often proves to be a daunting task.
“You need to solve for that piece of the pie. ... You either need to cut back service, which is not, in theory, the best approach,” Hess said. “Or you need to find a new revenue stream.”
“So, it’s just like anything — it’s a trade-off.”
Impact of driver shortage
Go COMO is facing a daunting driver shortage that makes improving the transit system nearly impossible until it is addressed.
The transit system employs 29 drivers, 18 drivers short of its ideal number of 47, Ogan said. Underscoring this problem, staffing issues prompted the city to compress bus service on some routes on Fridays, according to a city news release.
According to an American Public Transportation Association report in March, 92% of public transit agencies nationwide are having difficulty hiring new employees, with bus drivers and bus maintenance professionals being the two most difficult positions to fill.
Solving that issue seems to be a priority for Buffaloe. In her view, Columbia’s public transit system must evolve to become a “talent attractor.”
“Our public transit system obviously needs more people,” Buffaloe said. “That starts with paying staff a living wage.”
During the city elections, public transit’s placement in the Department of Public Works became a topic of debate, with some feeling that the system would be better served if placed under the Department of Economic Development.
“We have our airport under the Department of Economic Development because we view our airport as a potential job creator,” said former mayoral candidate David Seamon at one forum. “Our transit system is under the Department of Public Works, where we are focusing on filling in potholes. It shows the priority level of where our transit system is.”
The decision to move transit to another department is in the hands of Seewood. The city manager’s office did not respond to an email requesting comment on such a change.
Buffaloe said she wants to find a clear path forward to a robust transit system, a path that Columbia has often failed to effectively outline.
“We have to have a vision for what it (Columbia’s transit future) looks like,” Buffaloe said. “We need to be growing and building in a way that supports public transit.”
One plan may involve working with MU and community stakeholders. Common in many successful college transit systems, such collaboration has eluded Columbia for years.
“We really need a collaborative community system,” Buffaloe said. “There’s ample opportunity for collaborating.”
As Buffaloe looks to build up Columbia’s lackluster public transit system, data-informed decisions to provide access to jobs and commercial areas are at the forefront.
“Show me a map; let’s figure out where people are and where they need to go,” Buffaloe said. “We need to be getting people to work, we need to be meeting the needs of the shift times.”
“We need to make public transit cool again,” she said.
Looking ahead at post-pandemic transit
As the economy recovers from the pandemic, Cella sees opportunities for public transit.
While the work-from-home mindset of the post-pandemic employee could be seen as a negative for public transit, Cella sees the opportunity to ditch cars.
“If someone gets to work from home four days a week and they had two cars in their household, do they really need two cars?” she said. “We believe there are going to be new opportunities for riders.”
Cella also believes that the driver shortage can be resolved. Bus driving has many perks that may appeal to workers seeking a stable job that doesn’t require a college degree.
“Public transit is a great option for people who need access to education or health care, which are two of the big trips in Missouri,” she said.
Public transit in Columbia and nationwide has the opportunity to recover through increased investment and seizing new opportunities, she said.
“We lost them (riders) for a while. But we have a real opportunity to try and get them back ... as some people shift what their lifestyle looks like,” Cella said.