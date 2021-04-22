The Parks and Recreation Department will host the Second Annual Stephens Lake Park Arboretum Plant Sale on Sunday.
Parks and Recreation staff will be selling ornamental trees and shrubs, including rare, unusual and native species, as well as pollinator plants. The event will be held on the lake trail loop walkway from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all the plants are sold.
COVID-19 guidelines set by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department will be in place at the sale, and only one-way traffic will be allowed. A payment table will be set up at the end of the loop. Staff members will monitor capacity and visitors to ensure everyone's safety.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Stephens Lake Park Arboretum, where staff will offer free tours at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.