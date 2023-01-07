Columbia Second Chance pet adoption center set a new record of 1,022 cat and dog adoptions in 2022, as well as a record for pets taken in.

Jordan Rowes, Second Chance's operations director, said the shelter's record-setting 2022 was largely due to its "established community presence." 

