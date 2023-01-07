Columbia Second Chance pet adoption center set a new record of 1,022 cat and dog adoptions in 2022, as well as a record for pets taken in.
Jordan Rowes, Second Chance's operations director, said the shelter's record-setting 2022 was largely due to its "established community presence."
She said Second Chance uses that presence and decades of experience to educate people on how to prevent harm toward pets, as well as finding pets a safe and loving environment.
“I like to go back to the very root of the problem,” Rowes said, praising the value of education around pet care.
For Second Chance, part of educating the community involves holding events, like puppy yoga or holiday-themed ways to give adoptable pets more attention. At a "Misfits and Mistletoe" event, for example, a dog with a food allergy was adopted.
Rowes doesn't just attribute the adoption records to events, though.
“This year we really expanded our social media presence,” she said. “We have been on social media for a while, and it didn’t always help us. But by learning how to use our time and resources more efficiently as time passed, we took advantage of our new skills to help the community.”
A new year will mean a new facility for Second Chance, which is building a clinic and food storage building. The project received funding from Veterans United, one of the shelter's community partners.
"We are looking forward to more progress in 2023," Rowes said. "We have the same hope we did during 2022, and that will get us far."
Last year was the first time Second Chance saw more than 1,000 pet adoptions since its opening in 1985.
The shelter previously saw an increase in adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people worked from home.
“It was a nice way for owners and pets to both feel loved during a difficult time,” Rowes said.
The shelter said its average stay was 37 days for dogs and 62 days for cats last year, while volunteers contributed about 174,000 hours of their time.
"More can always be done for Second Chance," Rowes said. "There is still a lot of room for improvement."