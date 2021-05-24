Second Chance hopes to recruit more fosters to fill a gap caused by an increase in the number of animals it has taken in and a decline in available foster homes.
“We are very desperate for fosters,” said Giulia Hall, executive director of the animal rescue organization. “We get hundreds of requests to take in animals each week, and without fosters, we can’t.”
Hall said Second Chance usually experiences a spike in requests during the warmer months because it is the reproduction season for cats and dogs. She also said that with more people getting COVID-19 vaccines and returning to more normal lifestyles, they "don't have time for pets."
People who are interested in fostering cats or dogs should fill out an application form available on Second Chance's website, then they can contact the organization through the website or Facebook.
All needed supplies are provided by Second Chance. But perspective fosters are expected to have the space for the animals and devote some time to take them to veterinary appointments and meetings with potential adopters.