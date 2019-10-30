Columbia police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to the death of E’quan Spain.
Aaron Harris, 26, was charged with second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. He is being held at the Boone County Jail.
Spain, 19, was one of six people in Columbia who died from gun violence in the month of September. He was shot and killed early Sept. 14 near 5th Street and Park Avenue.
“We are very appreciative of the assistance that the U.S. Marshals Service provided to the Columbia Police Department,” Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said in a news release. “Working with community members and partnering law enforcement agencies, we are able to find and bring to justice those who commit violent crimes in our community.”
Another man, Michael L. Anderson III, 28, was arrested in connection to Spain’s murder in September, according to previous Missourian reporting.