In the second meeting of its kind, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility hosted residents to collect more feedback on plans for an automated trash collection system Tuesday night.
Residents were able to ask city staff one-on-one questions and leave feedback using a comment form for the second public input meeting on trash collection this month. The first input meeting on trash collection was Jan. 10 and had the same meeting format.
Examples of the potential roll carts were also made available to view.
Many of the attendants in opposition to the roll carts said they were frustrated that the city wants to move forward with the plans, given that residents voted against the move in 2016.
Nick Knoth, a candidate for the First Ward City Council seat and in favor of roll carts, attributed the intense debate surrounding roll carts to citizen’s grievances with local government as a whole.
“I think it’s more symbolic, in terms of the passion that it ignites, then it truly being about trash,” Knoth said.
The Solid Waste Utility has been working on the plans for refuse collection since November, after the city made a formal recommendation to look further into implementing roll carts.
“We voted on this once already. And we said no,” Columbia resident Linda Green said. “I think that that’s not very fair.”
Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the city of Columbia , said the city’s recent move towards roll carts is an effort to address staffing and safety issues for sanitation workers.
“We don’t want to get to a position where (staffing) could ... negatively impact our ability to collect refuse for our residents,” Olsen said.
According to a flyer passed out at the meeting, a switch to roll carts would improve worker safety and efficiency and reduce city expenses.
“I’m for smart government,” Knoth said. “That includes looking at our financials and our workforce, and seeing, what is the best service we can provide for the money and the manpower that we have?”
According to Olsen, the city will take any concerns citizens have into consideration and make changes to its collection system plans, if necessary.
The Solid Waste Utility will then take the plans to the Columbia City Council, which will then vote on whether to approve the roll carts.