A second inmate who escaped from Reality House earlier this month was arrested Thursday, less than a week after another turned himself in. A third remains at large.
Columbia police arrested Jamale Marteen, 37, at about 1:10 p.m. in a house on Omaha Court, according to a news release.
Another escapee, Tyrone McClain Jr., 28, had turned himself in Saturday to Boone County Jail. Both Marteen and McClain had escaped Nov. 16 through the recreation yard at Reality House.
The third inmate, 35 year-old Lawrence Johnson, who escaped Nov. 14, has not been found.
Reality House is a nonprofit agency that provides substance abuse treatment, community corrections and reentry guidance to clients.