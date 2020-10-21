People in mid-Missouri may need to crank up their air conditioners once more before the cold sets in for the remainder of the year. Temperatures are expected to reach 84 degrees with clear skies Thursday, ahead of winter weather in the forecast early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday’s forecast is a result of contrasting air masses over Missouri, said Mark Britt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Britt said although Columbia is in a cold today, it’ll become warmer Thursday. Wet conditions with highs in the upper 50s are expected to return to Columbia on Friday as a cold front sweeps through.
“We’re in the fall, which is a transition season,” Britt said. “It’s pretty standard for one day to be cold or below normal and then other days for temperatures to be above normal.”
Britt said he cannot yet say whether Thursday will be Missouri’s last bit of above-average temperatures before the cold fully sets in.
“Certainly it’s possible for us to see temperatures get back above normal,” Britt said. “Whether tomorrow is the last day we’ll see temperatures in the 80s remains to be seen.”
Following another cold front coming into the area, colder temperatures are expected to develop over the weekend for Columbia. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s.
Britt added that as weather is always unpredictable, everyone should stay weather-aware.
“Always make sure that they pay attention to the latest weather forecast,” Britt said. “And always review their weather safety rules.”