A juvenile has been arrested as an accomplice in the homicide of Janet Jago, Columbia Police said Thursday.
The prime suspect, Jermaine Burnett, shot himself Tuesday rather than surrender to police.
The juvenile suspect has been detained at the Boone County Juvenile Office and faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action, according to a police news release.
Jago, 72, was found bleeding from a gunshot wound in her home and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The release contained the most details to date on Tuesday's standoff with Burnett at Forest Village apartment complex.
Police gave the following account of what happened.
Several warrants had been issued for Burnett on "multiple felony charges related to domestic violence incidents," leading to the confrontation. Burnett refused to be taken under arrest and took two hostages inside an apartment building. Those persons later were released unharmed.
Information providing probable cause to arrest Burnett on first-degree murder charges was established during the negotiations.
After police used tear gas to attempt to get Burnett to surrender, he fired at officers, who returned fire. No one was injured.
Negotiators spoke with Burnett by phone for 90 minutes after the gunfire, "after which communication from Mr. Burnett ceased."
When Boone County Sheriff's Department personnel entered the apartment, they found Burnett dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Because both the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boone County sheriff's personnel were involved in the standoff, "the University of Missouri Police Department will conduct an independent criminal investigation into the shots fired that day," the release said.
The Missourian reached Columbia police public information officer Toni Messina with questions about the juvenile's role in the events.
"I'm sorry, but, to maintain the integrity of the criminal investigation, I can't provide the answers to your questions at this time," Messina said.
