A second suspect in the Rocheport Bridge theft was arrested Monday.
Joshua Coates, 41, was detained by authorities in Cooper County and charged with stealing $25,000 or more and motor vehicle theft.
Around $80,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the bridge construction site on June 1.
One of the suspects who was already apprehended, Ryan Dickinson, admitted to having stolen the items with Coates. Dickinson faces the same charges as Coates.
After cutting a lock off a storage container, the men made off with items such as a welding helmet, bore welder, plasma cutter, and a trail camera.
Several of the stolen items have been located within Cooper and Howard counties and have since been returned.
