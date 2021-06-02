The 63rd Art in the Park will continue "all summer long," according to an Instagram post Tuesday from Columbia Art League. The post acted as an opener for the virtual festivities, which will include work from over 60 artists.
The celebration, normally in the first weekend of June at Stephens Lake Park, is meant to promote artists' work. The 2021 in-person celebration was canceled in April because of COVID-19 concerns. The league said it was not able to gear back up in time to do the event in person.
The online showcase will be available throughout the summer. According to the website, the league encourages patrons to stay tuned to its social media accounts for information about upcoming exhibitions.