Sections of Seventh and Elm streets will be closed for a few days next week, the city announced in a Wednesday news release.

River City Construction LLC will work on the State Historical Society's sidewalks, curbs and gutters on Seventh Street from Monday to Wednesday. During those days, crews will close both lanes of traffic on the south end of the street between Locust and Elm streets. The sidewalk on the west side of Seventh Street will also be closed during this first phase of work.

After construction on Seventh Street, the crews will move to Elm Street next Thursday to begin work on the roof of the new building. This work will cause road and sidewalk closures on Elm Street between Sixth and Seventh streets until Aug. 19.

