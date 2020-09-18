Sign-up for senior farmers market vouchers will be available the next two Saturdays in Boone County.
Representatives from Aging Best will be on site at the Columbia Farmers Market on 1769 W. Ash St. to assist with sign-up, according to a news release from the group.
Aging Best will also accept scheduled appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Columbia office on 1121 Business Loop 70 E.
Individuals must meet eligibility requirements in order to sign-up for the $50 voucher, the release noted. Qualifications include proof of identification, must be 60 years of age or older, must participate in Missouri’s SNAP or CSFP programs and/or provide proof of a maximum gross income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.
Applicants must show proof of residency in one of the following counties: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski or Washington.
Friends or family can serve as a replacement to collect vouchers for individuals who are homebound, the release said. Eligible vouchers must be issued by Oct. 1 and redeemed by Oct. 31.
Inquiry and appointments can be made at 800-369-5211.