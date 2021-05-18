Muriel Beebe’s 100th birthday celebration was widely attended. The in-person event might have been unthinkable a few months ago, but a total vaccination of her fellow residents brought them together once again.
“Oh, it was fun,” Marilyn Taylor, 80, said. “You know, (it’s fun) anytime we celebrate together … , especially if they let us have a drink or two.”
Life is changing for the residents at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Columbia.
For the past year, residents have rarely been able to leave the building — and often their rooms — due to COVID-19. This changed last month when the facility reached 100% vaccination for their residents.
According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, 71% of people over the age of 65 in Missouri had started their vaccination processes as of April 20.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that those residing in long-term care facilities be among the first to receive a vaccine since they are some of the most vulnerable. Cedarhurst’s first case was reported in April 2020.
Over 80% of COVID-19 deaths occur in those over age 65. For Cedarhurst, that put all of the residents in the at-risk category, a difficult challenge to navigate for everyone at the facility.
Many of Cedarhurst’s inhabitants were then isolated for almost a year. “It’s been crazy … a lot of isolation and sadness,” said executive director Bailey Devore.
Isolation caused by the pandemic has been a source of heightened mental health struggles as people are forced to spend an increasing amount of time alone, according to the CDC.
While this period of separation may have been a low point for others, Robert Tanner, 85, said he was not significantly affected. He kept connected with his grandchildren, for instance. And, “I’m not a person that goes up and down in their emotions anyway,” he said.
Before being vaccinated, Tanner’s kids would drive by Cedarhurst and wave to him through the window. “They were always bringing me care packages,” he said.
The most notable difference has been the opening of the dining room. It had been closed during the height of the pandemic, and Cedarhurst residents had to eat in their rooms.
Taylor said she is still enjoying her time with fellow residents, despite the disruptions. “I came here to enjoy my senior life … I can just relax,” she said. “I’m out talking with people. I can go out walking and do whatever I want to do. It’s just a relaxing atmosphere.”
Some residents have taken a more cautious approach to the pandemic, and they still haven’t spent much time immersed in the outside world.
“I haven’t been on the outside too much, like shopping or anything,” said 75-year-old Brenda Hanson.
Wearing a mask has been another challenge. Masks are still required for both staff and residents, but seniors have noticeably adopted a more relaxed attitude toward the regulations.
The secret to life amid change for Beebe? “Keep busy — I just keep busy.”