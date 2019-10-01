Mid-Missouri hasn’t endured a September this hot for 122 years.
The last time the area experienced a September as warm as the one that ended Monday was back in 1897. While September 1897 saw temperatures as high as 100 degrees, this year’s highs never broke 95. Despite that, the months are tied for the hottest on record at an average of 75.8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
While the average temperatures may be the same, the circumstances that contributed to the averages differ. In September 1897, evening lows reached 35 degrees, according to KOMU-TV8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke. The evenings of September 2019, however, never fell below 56, weather service statistics show.
So why are the averages identical? The answer lies in consistency.
September temperatures this year did not differ as much from night to day, whereas the temperatures in the evenings were much cooler in 1897 than those during the day.
Weather service statistics indicated the highest temperature this September was 94, while the lowest was 57. The average high through the month was 85.7.
The month tied for second for the most occurrences of a high temperature greater than 80, which happened on 25 days. It broke the record previously set in 1933 and 1911 for the number of times the low temperature didn’t dip below 60. That, too, happened 25 times.
On Sept. 20, the mercury dropped only to 69, breaking the 1971 record of 68 for the highest low temperature.
Although the heat persisted as October opened — Tuesday’s high was 89.5, according to MU’s Sanborn Field Weather Station — cooler weather is on the horizon. Gewecke predicted fall weather should arrive in Columbia as soon as next week.
The National Weather Service was forecasting high temperatures in the low 70s and high 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with nighttime lows in the 50s.
While the summer heat might be coming to an end, the scorching weather we’ve had might affect the fall foliage color change. Vibrant foliage depends on weather. If temperatures cool off too quickly, it can cause leaves to die and fall off their branches before changing color, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
A fall foliage update on the conservation department’s website said the change has already begun in central Missouri.
“Along roadsides, the sumacs and Virginia creeper are showing their glowing reds tucked in among the greens and browns of the trees and native grasses,” the report said. “The bright yellow of goldenrods is also prominent. In the woods, the ashes and dogwoods are just beginning to show their color.”