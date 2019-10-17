A sermon at The Crossing has caused some community members in Columbia to boycott businesses and events with ties to the church.
The Crossing co-pastor Keith Simon gave a sermon Sunday about gender dysphoria, which the American Psychiatric Association defines as a conflict between a person’s assigned gender and the gender they identify as.
A group called Concerned Citizens then started a petition on Change.org on Thursday to have the True/False Film Festival and Ragtag Cinema cut ties with The Crossing, which currently sponsors both organizations. The petition also requested that True/False and Ragtag release a public statement “condemning The Crossing’s intolerance of LGBTQ+ and Non-Binary people, and reaffirming their own support and dedication for inclusion and protections of all people.”
The petition circulated on social media, and more than 600 people had signed it as of Thursday night.
Sager Braudis Gallery has stated today that they were severing their ties with The Crossing, which was one of its largest sponsors over the last five years, according to a petition update statement from the gallery.
“We are cutting ties, effective immediately, as a show of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community but also as a protest against institutions who perpetuate and use their powerful platforms for content of this nature,” the petition update stated.
However, this leaves the organization without a sponsor for the Masters Exhibit, its biggest exhibit of the year. The gallery asked in its statement for people to help with a contribution to its exhibit if they were so inclined.
Ragtag Film Society made a statement on its blog Wednesday about its values and The Crossing after being notified about the sermon and receiving messages of concern from members in the community.
“From the beginning, both organizations (True/False and Ragtag Cinema) have acknowledged our differences, but forged an unlikely partnership based on a shared hope that we can facilitate conversation around challenging issues,” the statement said. “Today, we explicitly affirm our stated value of Inclusivity and specifically emphasize that we honor the dignity of every human and do not support discrimination in any form.”
In response to the diverse reactions from the community, Keith Simon, co-lead pastor of The Crossing, who gave this sermon Sunday, posted a reaction video on Instagram. In the video, he talked about why he did this sermon and addressed the people on social media who were upset by it.
“They said that it was hateful,” Simon stated in the video. “I don’t think so. I tried as best I could to present the truth of Scriptures in love, to speak the truth in love.”
Simon said he thinks his sermon is being taken out of context.
“My understanding of transgender condition is that a person feels like there is a mismatch between their gender identity and their biological sex,” Simon told KOMU. “That’s all I mean when I say that all of us are broken in some ways, different ways.”
Simon went on to tell KOMU that he hopes to continue the dialogue with the LGBTQ community and that he has reached out to those sharing his sermon on Facebook to learn from them.
“We appreciate our relationship with True/False and Ragtag that they’ve been fantastic partners,” Simon added in talking with the Missourian on Thursday. “What they do in the community is really helpful to Columbia. We’ve always known that they don’t agree with us on lots of things and vice versa. We don’t agree with them on everything. But we think it’s been good to model for our community how people who disagree can still respect one another and learn from one another.”
Ragtag responded to the petition and said it is “gathering feedback to share with (its) leadership and board as (it) evaluates (its) sponsorship with the Crossing.”
Tara Prindle contributed to this report.