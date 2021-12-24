Services have for Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney will be Monday and Tuesday in the Hearnes Center, 700 E. Stadium Blvd.
Gladney was killed early Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer hit his vehicle on Interstate 70. He was sitting in his car while directing traffic away from an earlier accident.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, and the funeral with full fire service honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Both events will take place in the Hearnes Center.
According to Gale Blomenkamp, a spokesman for the Fire Protection District, a procession after the Tuesday service will leave the Hearnes Center and head to Stadium Blvd westbound. It will turn right onto Providence Boulevard northbound, then turn left onto Business Loop 70 westbound and end at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
A private family service will be conducted at at Memorial Funeral Home after the procession with no graveside service planned.
Specific details for visiting first responder departments will be posted to the Boone County Fire Protection District Facebook Page.