Snowy weather has prompted the city to postpone the CoMo 200 informational session that had been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Bicentennial Celebration had scheduled the meeting to inform the public of its plans for the bicentennial next year and for the related expansion of Flat Branch Park.
The city will let the public know the new date for the meeting later this week.
The bicentennial task force meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road. Those meetings are open to the public.