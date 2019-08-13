Those who want to use their bows and arrows to hunt for deer on city-owned properties can attend one of three orientation sessions scheduled for this month.

The free one-hour sessions are required for people who do not have a 2018 city-issued archery hunting permit. Permits issued in 2017 or before have expired.

The orientation classes will be at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St. Registration is available at como.gov/parksandrec.

Archery hunting seasons this year are Sept. 15 through Nov. 9 and Nov. 21 through Jan. 15.

The city has allowed bow hunting on some of its properties since 2004. The program averages about 250 hunters per year.

