Seven local organizations will receive funds for three years to continue programs that strengthen the financial stability and economic mobility of individuals who are financially vulnerable.
The Heart of Missouri United Way announced Thursday that it will invest $300,000 each year for the recipients of the Financial Stability Impact Investments from 2023 to 2025, totaling $900,000.
The seven organizations that will receive the funds for their programs include:
- Love Columbia
- Mid-Missouri Legal Services
- United Community Builders
- Central Missouri Community Action
- Services for Independent Living
- Rock the Community
- City of Refuge
Each organization has programs with a focus on helping low-income individuals with money management, legal services, employment, housing application advice and financial literacy, among other services.
The funded programs were selected by two community member-based groups, the Heart of Missouri United Way Community Impact Committee and the Advisory Council.
According to a news release, United Way works with residents and organizations to create solutions that provide resources that help people "thrive."
Love Columbia will receive funds for the Extra Mile program, a life-purpose and money management service for low-income individuals. The project also provides no-interest loans to eliminate high-interest debt if needed. The organization will also receive funding for its Side by Side program, an individualized housing, employment and life purpose coaching to help low-income individuals achieve employment and housing stability to become financially independent.
Mid-Missouri Legal Services will receive funding for its Financial Stability Project, which provides free legal education regarding consumer rights, employment, expungements and free legal representation to low-income individuals.
The Transformations program, created by United Community Builders, will receive funding as well. The program includes the Jobs for Life curriculum that will enable enrollees to obtain and maintain employment or secure a higher-paying position. It also includes career assessment, in-class reading, class and group discussions and required home assignments.
The Central Missouri Community Action will receive funding for its Financial Opportunity Center to create long-term relationships with the individuals they serve in the center, with a focus on three key areas: employment services, financial education/coaching and access to income supports.
The Journey to Independence program from Services for Independent Living will receive funding to minimize barriers to employment and enhance the financial stability of people with disabilities. It will focus on providing job readiness skills, career exploration and financial literacy education to promote financial stability and gain skills needed for employment.
Rock the Community will receive funds for its Rock the Workforce Program to increase the financial stability of individuals who experience the highest employment barriers by providing hands-on job readiness training, job coaching and financial literacy.
The final group, City of Refuge, will receive funds for its Refugee Financial Stability program to empower resettled refugees in Columbia to achieve financial independence. It will do this by helping them obtain employment, delivering education on household personal finance, providing individualized English language instruction and assisting them in obtaining legal identification documents.