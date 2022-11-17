Seven local organizations will receive funds for three years to continue programs that strengthen the financial stability and economic mobility of individuals who are financially vulnerable.

The Heart of Missouri United Way announced Thursday that it will invest $300,000 each year for the recipients of the Financial Stability Impact Investments from 2023 to 2025, totaling $900,000.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you