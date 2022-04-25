Local law enforcement, including the Boone County Sheriff's Office and Youth Community Coalition will host a prescription drug takeback event Friday and Saturday throughout Boone County.
During the event, people can go to various officer-monitored collection sites to drop off any unwanted or unused prescription drugs. The Drug Enforcement Administration will dispose of all collected medication.
"Not only does (proper disposal) keep the drugs off the street but out of the landfill and groundwater (from flushed medications)," said Philip Smith, patrol lieutenant at the Sheriff's Office and event coordinator.
On Friday, Truman Veterans' Hospital and the MU Student Center will be open for collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Saturday, the Ashland, Centralia and Hallsville police departments, as well as Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools will be open for collection 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The high school collection sites will be at the north entrance of both buildings.
Drug takeback events are hosted twice a year, typically in April and October. The latest April and October events collected 572 pounds and 477 pounds, respectively.
This event is not collecting needles.