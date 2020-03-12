As of the morning of March 12, the events listed below were still being held as planned. Please check the event site for any cancellations or postponements.
Stock up on books, CDs, DVDs, records and more at one of the largest book sales in mid-Missouri. Over 100,000 items... and regularly restocked. Boxes for your haul are provided.
Where: St. Martin's Knights of Columbus Hall, 573 Route T, Jefferson City, MO 65109.
When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: Free admission. Used books start at $0.25.
2. Polar Plunge
There are very few things that could convince us to jump into Missouri's frigid March waters, but supporting the Special Olympics is one of them. Proceeds from the annual family friendly event benefit the Special Olympics' year-round athletic programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Where: Bass Pro Shops, 3101 Bass Pro Drive.
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: $75 to plunge.
Everyone can be Irish this weekend at the inaugural St. Patrick's Day parade organized by the Clark Academy of Irish Dance.
Where: Downtown Columbia.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: Free.
Enjoy a family friendly day filled with food trucks, a bounce house, carnival games and more activities.
Where: Synergy Sports, 4205 I-70 Drive SE.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: Free.
Time to bring your puffy taffeta sleeves out of storage for a night of dancing, appetizers, raffle tickets and celebrating those who have beat or are currently going through their battle with cancer.
Where: Cooper's Ridge Event Center, 24991 MO-98, Boonville MO 65233.
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: $35 to $60.
Join the Missouri River Relief for its annual clean up of the Cooper's Landing area followed by a potluck. Trash bags, gloves and bright vests provided — all you need to bring is an outfit you don't mind getting muddy.
Where: Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort & Marina, 11505 S. Smith Hatchery Road.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: Free.
Join the Home Builders Association to get a taste of the latest trends and technology in the home construction industry. The family friendly event includes how-to seminars, wine & beer tasting, exhibitors, builders, "The Cat in the Hat" and more.
Where: Parkade Center, 601 Business Loop 70.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: Free.