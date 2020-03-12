Jeff Barrow in MR340 safety boat

Jeff Barrow and crewmates approach the dock at Cooper’s Landing on the Missouri River in July. Community members can join Missouri River Relief on Sunday to help clean up the area along Cooper's Landing. 

Abigail Young

As of the morning of March 12, the events listed below were still being held as planned. Please check the event site for any cancellations or postponements. 

1. Missouri River Regional Library Annual Used Book Sale

Stock up on books, CDs, DVDs, records and more at one of the largest book sales in mid-Missouri. Over 100,000 items... and regularly restocked. Boxes for your haul are provided. 

Where: St. Martin's Knights of Columbus Hall, 573 Route T, Jefferson City, MO 65109.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: Free admission. Used books start at $0.25. 

2. Polar Plunge

There are very few things that could convince us to jump into Missouri's frigid March waters, but supporting the Special Olympics is one of them. Proceeds from the annual family friendly event benefit the Special Olympics' year-round athletic programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. 

Where: Bass Pro Shops, 3101 Bass Pro Drive.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: $75 to plunge.

3. Columbia St. Patrick's Day Parade

Everyone can be Irish this weekend at the inaugural St. Patrick's Day parade organized by the Clark Academy of Irish Dance.  

Where: Downtown Columbia.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: Free.

4. Spring Fest Carnival

Enjoy a family friendly day filled with food trucks, a bounce house, carnival games and more activities. 

Where: Synergy Sports, 4205 I-70 Drive SE.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: Free.

5. 1980s Prom Benefiting ACS ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer

Time to bring your puffy taffeta sleeves out of storage for a night of dancing, appetizers, raffle tickets and celebrating those who have beat or are currently going through their battle with cancer. 

Where: Cooper's Ridge Event Center, 24991 MO-98, Boonville MO 65233.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: $35 to $60.

6. Old Plank River Road Clean-up

Join the Missouri River Relief for its annual clean up of the Cooper's Landing area followed by a potluck. Trash bags, gloves and bright vests provided — all you need to bring is an outfit you don't mind getting muddy.

Where: Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort & Marina, 11505 S. Smith Hatchery Road.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Free.

7. 60th Annual Mid-Missouri Home Show

Join the Home Builders Association to get a taste of the latest trends and technology in the home construction industry. The family friendly event includes how-to seminars, wine & beer tasting, exhibitors, builders, "The Cat in the Hat" and more.

Where: Parkade Center, 601 Business Loop 70.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: Free.

