Capital Paving & Construction is expected to begin preparations for new asphalt overlays Monday on several Boone County roads, weather permitting.

The prep work is expected to be finished by Oct. 1. Then, crews will begin laying new asphalt.

"We will have a prep crew come in and dig out, and it's gonna take them probably 10 days or so to get that done," Mid-City Lumber salesperson Terry Schler said.

The affected roads are:

  • Clellie Harmon Road, from Crump Lane to Route DD.
  • Christian School Road, from Old 63 to Albert Road.
  • Old Route A, from U.S. 63 South to Route A (all 3 sections).
  • Old Plank Road, from the Columbia city limits to South Smith Hatchery Road.
  • Grace Lane, from East St. Charles Road to the Columbia city limits.

Only minor traffic delays are expected.

