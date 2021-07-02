An international real estate company has purchased the Brookside Downtown apartment building on Elm Street, the Brookside Midtown apartments at Walnut Street and College Avenue and the Brookside Townhomes on Old Plank Road.
Justin Gronlie, director and head of education real estate for Harrison Street Real Estate Co., confirmed the purchase with the Missourian on Friday. The company has offices in Chicago, Toronto and London and bought the Brookside properties under the names HSRE Mizzou I, LLC, and HSRE Mizzou II, LLC.
The buildings were sold by Bruce, Nathan and Jonathan Odle. Harrison Street did not respond to a question about the price they paid for the properties.
HSRE Mizzou I and II are not affiliated with MU.
"Harrison Street is pleased to expand our presence in Missouri to deliver high-quality student accommodations ideally located adjacent to the campus," the company said in an email to the Missourian.
Jack Cardetti, the spokesperson for Brookside, offered no comment on the decision to sell the properties.
Harrison Street hired Cardinal Group Management Midwest to manage the apartment buildings. It said in a letter to residents of the Brookside Downtown building that the change in ownership will not affect any terms or conditions of residents’ current leases.