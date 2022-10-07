Beginning Sunday evening, maintenance will be performed on several city streets, according to a news release from the city.
All sections experiencing overlay work will have lane restrictions but will leave one lane open for traffic.
Capital Paving, the contractor on the first project, will provide overlay and mill construction on several sections of East Broadway. Road work will be performed 12 hours each night for three nights.
Maintenance between College Avenue and Old 63 will be completed 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A separate overlay project will begin 7 p.m. Tuesday on Conley and Trimble roads. The crew plans to finish maintenance around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the release. Work will be done overnight.
Starting 7 a.m. Monday, seven street sections surrounding Providence will receive surface treatment.
In total, the mill and overlay work is expected to cost $785,000, according to a news release from the city.
