Several Juneteenth events are scheduled to take place this weekend. The federal holiday is Monday and marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Columbia events include:
COMO Juneteenth Kick Off: 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI), 500 E. Walnut St. #102
Worship service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd.
Worship service: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fifth Street Christian Church, 401 N. Fifth St.
COMO Juneteenth Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday, starts at East Broadway at Waugh Street
Community Fun and Fellowship: immediately after the parade Saturday, Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road
Juneteenth Freedom Day: music, poetry, food trucks and vendors, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Shelter Gardens, 1817 W. Broadway
Juneteenth Celebration: choral and orchestral music, 3 p.m. Sunday, Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St., admission for adults is $19, 12 and younger free
Fellowship in the Park: Monday afternoon in Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road